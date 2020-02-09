Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stock Position Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $22,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,339,247,000 after purchasing an additional 259,880 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Teleflex by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 486,333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $165,232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 360.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 221,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $75,353,000 after purchasing an additional 173,592 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 2,616.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,203,000 after purchasing an additional 196,191 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.66, for a total value of $2,479,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,822,918. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays set a $365.00 target price on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.60.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $375.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $377.94 and a 200-day moving average of $354.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $269.22 and a twelve month high of $390.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

