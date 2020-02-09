Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Bought by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Cfra cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $36,545.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,190.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $435,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,300,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,879 shares of company stock worth $4,624,314. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.54 and a twelve month high of $95.07.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $614.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.07 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.93%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

