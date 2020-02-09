Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th.

Tetra Tech has raised its dividend by an average of 15.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Tetra Tech has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tetra Tech to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $94.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $54.54 and a 12 month high of $95.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.07.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $614.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $435,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $266,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,186. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,314. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTEK has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

