Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 300 Shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Jabil by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $603,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $1,086,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jabil stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,234. Jabil Inc has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $44.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Jabil had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

In related news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $626,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 307,583 shares in the company, valued at $12,847,741.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,031 shares of company stock worth $10,364,474 in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jabil to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Jabil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

