Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 145,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 28,440 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 116,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 71,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WH stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.66. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $63.66.

In related news, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $1,372,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $178,103.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WH. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

