Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.96 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 111,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $310.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.86.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total transaction of $3,695,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.05, for a total value of $9,145,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 947,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,665,883.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $278.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,460. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $198.74 and a one year high of $294.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 0.76.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

