Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.19 Million Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,614,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,892,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 910,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,749,000 after purchasing an additional 84,774 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 66,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lumentum from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Lumentum from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.84.

NASDAQ LITE traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,673. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,091.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $89.57.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.18 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $256,903.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,387. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $184,003.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,406 shares in the company, valued at $12,089,103.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,648 shares of company stock worth $6,172,911. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

