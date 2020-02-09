Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Polaris Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Polaris Industries by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Polaris Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

PII stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.38. The company had a trading volume of 699,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.93 and a 200 day moving average of $92.87. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.05 and a 12 month high of $104.37.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.61%.

In other news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $3,646,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,776.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.23.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

