Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,292,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,504 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 0.8% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AT&T were worth $50,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,194,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,957,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average of $37.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

