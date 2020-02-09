Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,497 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,403.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FITB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,666,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966,910. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

FITB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

