Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,607 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $79.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.36. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $66.21 and a twelve month high of $82.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 87.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.