Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 7,882 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,375 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 7,882 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% in the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 96.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.8% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 85,774 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $21.80. 10,238,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,496,263. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

