The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,482 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,128,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 18,134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,075,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,690,000. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,757,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,070,817. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.45. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $59.45. The company has a market cap of $252.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.58.

In related news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.