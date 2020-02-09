Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Receives Hold Rating from Evercore ISI

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.10% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average of $24.53. Thermon Group has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $27.73. The firm has a market cap of $721.83 million, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). Thermon Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Thermon Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 157.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,233 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,287,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

