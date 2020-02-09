Ties.DB Market Cap Tops $657,339.00 (TIE)

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Ties.DB token can currently be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Tidex. In the last week, Ties.DB has traded up 171.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ties.DB has a total market cap of $657,339.00 and $80.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ties.DB alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $346.73 or 0.03430207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00235606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00032828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00137959 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002710 BTC.

About Ties.DB

Ties.DB launched on August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. Ties.DB’s official website is ties.network . Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork . The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ties.DB

Ties.DB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ties.DB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ties.DB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ties.DB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ties.DB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.