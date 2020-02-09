Time New Bank (TNB) Tops One Day Volume of $1.36 Million

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Time New Bank token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, DragonEX, OTCBTC and Hotbit. Over the last week, Time New Bank has traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $7.77 million and $1.36 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank launched on October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,098,446,618 tokens. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Ethfinex, OKEx, Binance, C2CX, Hotbit, DragonEX, BigONE, OTCBTC, CoinBene and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

