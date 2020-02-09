Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $663,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.37. 3,138,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,961,018. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.88 and a 1-year high of $145.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

