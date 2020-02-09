Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,529,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,779,000 after acquiring an additional 182,508 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Tractor Supply by 8.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,791,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,426,000 after acquiring an additional 226,050 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Tractor Supply by 21.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,162,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,092,000 after acquiring an additional 206,554 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,945,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 326,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,518,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $113.00 price target on Tractor Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.52.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $96.55 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $88.02 and a 1-year high of $114.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.71 and a 200-day moving average of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.