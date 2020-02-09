Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Acquires 181 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 0.5% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Savior LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5,425.0% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded down $3.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.12. 5,753,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,400. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.65 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, February 3rd. GMP Securities upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.72.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

