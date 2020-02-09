Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Acquires 181 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 0.5% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Savior LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5,425.0% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.
UPS traded down $3.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.12. 5,753,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,400. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.65 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.24.
Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, February 3rd. GMP Securities upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.72.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
