Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 51,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,592,000 after purchasing an additional 25,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 4,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $5.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $326.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,702. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.90 and a 12-month high of $342.26. The company has a market capitalization of $133.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $328.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.05.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.20.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

