Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 121,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 110,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,351,000 after purchasing an additional 21,983 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,367,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,928,005. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $149.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.46.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.