Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 241,835.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,857 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,835. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $122.82 and a 1-year high of $148.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.89.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

