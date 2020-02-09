Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $683,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 610.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,325 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Target by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in Target by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,969,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,052,586. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Target Co. has a one year low of $69.07 and a one year high of $130.24. The firm has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.57.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.