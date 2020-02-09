Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2,204.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,486,296,000 after acquiring an additional 578,662 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $63,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 6.6% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 10.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.27.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.64. The stock had a trading volume of 832,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,474. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.99. The stock has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.19 and a 12 month high of $209.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.81%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

