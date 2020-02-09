Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 163 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,111,742,000 after purchasing an additional 125,878 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,429,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,450,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,876,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $497,356,000 after buying an additional 51,749 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,482,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,084,000 after buying an additional 103,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Texas Instruments by 14.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,386,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,626,000 after buying an additional 419,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 621,484 shares of company stock worth $78,837,446. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Texas Instruments from to in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,331,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,260,039. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.02. The company has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.57 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

