Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 112,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,190,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF accounts for 4.8% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned about 6.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $514,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RGI traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $138.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,562. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $114.83 and a twelve month high of $140.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.09.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

