Tranquility Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,801 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $38.45. 25,194,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,957,984. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $280.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average of $37.27.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

