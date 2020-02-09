Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

TRNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sidoti assumed coverage on Transcat in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Transcat in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $34.50 target price for the company. Dougherty & Co increased their target price on Transcat from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Transcat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.13.

NASDAQ TRNS traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.29. 37,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,677. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10. Transcat has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $242.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Transcat had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. Research analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 14,869 shares in the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

