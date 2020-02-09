TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $693.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $589.13 to $693.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TDG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $637.00 price objective (down previously from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $617.54.

TDG stock opened at $634.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $612.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $552.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $417.87 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 19.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.08, for a total value of $6,550,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,927,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion bought 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $571.03 per share, for a total transaction of $298,648.69. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,364.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,050 shares of company stock valued at $61,477,207. 11.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,697,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,788,870,000 after acquiring an additional 127,743 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,501,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,400,562,000 after acquiring an additional 32,413 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,629,000 after acquiring an additional 58,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 205,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,036,000 after acquiring an additional 32,244 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

