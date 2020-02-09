Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 7.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,210,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,648,000 after acquiring an additional 155,508 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $22,275,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 25.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,295,000 after acquiring an additional 98,033 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 4,491.8% during the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 98,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 96,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 8,321.6% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 69,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,393,000 after acquiring an additional 69,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.01. The company had a trading volume of 900,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,753. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.29. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $124.36 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.86.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.