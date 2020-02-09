Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.55. Trex reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $2.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trex.

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

TREX stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.33. 433,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,160. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Trex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Trex by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

