Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.35-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8-2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion.Triumph Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.35-2.55 EPS.

NYSE:TGI traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $23.03. 470,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,746. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.84. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.83.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.32 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TGI shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

