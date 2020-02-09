TrueChain (TRUE) Market Capitalization Hits $29.77 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. TrueChain has a total market cap of $29.77 million and $32.43 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00003712 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, ZB.COM, OKEx and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00039090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $582.39 or 0.05778698 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00023646 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00120676 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00039497 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003129 BTC.

About TrueChain

TRUE is a token. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinBene, DragonEX, OKEx, Bithumb and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

