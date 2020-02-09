TurtleNetwork (TN) Market Cap Tops $605,266.00

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 9th. TurtleNetwork has a total market capitalization of $605,266.00 and $359.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011490 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015679 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 70.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00358243 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006523 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

