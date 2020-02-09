Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 79.90% and a negative net margin of 234.22%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Twist Bioscience updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $35.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37.

TWST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

In other news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 36,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $880,089.56. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $107,198.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,038.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,892 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

