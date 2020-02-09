Tygh Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 162,478 Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 162,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hooker Furniture in the third quarter valued at about $2,829,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 790.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 30,475 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 25.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 977.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 57,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 9.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOFT. ValuEngine lowered Hooker Furniture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered Hooker Furniture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFT traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.37. 38,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,203. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $158.18 million for the quarter.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.