Tygh Capital Management Inc. Buys 154,766 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 376,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,766 shares during the quarter. Tower Semiconductor accounts for about 1.5% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $9,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 808.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 129,939 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3,526.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 13,719 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 955,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,990,000 after buying an additional 263,300 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $1,174,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $3,512,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSEM stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $23.29. 304,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.50. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $25.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $312.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

