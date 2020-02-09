Tygh Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76,909 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $62,198,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 231.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 303,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 212,253 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 117.0% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 176,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 94,930 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,856.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.98. 164,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,835. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.45 and a 200 day moving average of $45.11. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 70.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

