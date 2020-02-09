Tygh Capital Management Inc. Sells 133 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Rogers by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth $1,094,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rogers by 48.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 183,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,023,000 after buying an additional 59,850 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $465,166,000 after buying an additional 28,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Rogers from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.00.

Shares of NYSE:ROG traded down $2.96 on Friday, hitting $115.57. 103,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,353. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $206.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

