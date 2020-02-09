Tygh Capital Management Inc. Sells 412 Shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Nice comprises about 1.6% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Nice worth $9,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nice during the 4th quarter valued at about $890,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Nice in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Nice during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nice by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Nice by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

NICE stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.80. The company had a trading volume of 121,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Nice Ltd has a 1 year low of $111.19 and a 1 year high of $182.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.09.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). Nice had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.04 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nice Ltd will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

NICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nice from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Nice from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.08.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

