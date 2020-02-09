UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives $50.45 Average PT from Brokerages

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.45.

Several research firms have weighed in on UDR. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

UDR stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.64. UDR has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $50.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3425 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.90%.

In other news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $467,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,085,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 19.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

