Ultra (UOS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $58,177.00

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 9th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $9.73 million and approximately $58,177.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.0444 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ultra has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,077.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.60 or 0.04457750 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001997 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.31 or 0.00764695 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008937 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,435,733 tokens. Ultra's official website is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra's official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

