UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Co cut UMB Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut UMB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $67.96 on Thursday. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $60.18 and a 1 year high of $71.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.75 and its 200-day moving average is $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $282.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

In other news, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $38,318.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,212.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $357,242.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,632,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in UMB Financial by 14.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 849,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,848,000 after purchasing an additional 107,014 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in UMB Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 396,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in UMB Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in UMB Financial by 598.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 265,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in UMB Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 173,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

