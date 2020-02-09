United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in United Continental by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Continental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in United Continental in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in United Continental in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in United Continental in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $92,821.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Continental in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Continental in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

United Continental stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.48. 3,129,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,150,799. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $74.44 and a 52-week high of $96.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.93.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

