UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,492 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,689 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,596 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $289.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,425,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,304,345. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.46 and its 200 day moving average is $259.22. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $302.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $277.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. UBS Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

