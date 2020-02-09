Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) Receives $22.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,850,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after purchasing an additional 207,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,992,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after purchasing an additional 94,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 63,569 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 242,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the period. 35.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBX traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $6.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,582. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $297.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.07. Unity Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $12.29.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

