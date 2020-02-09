Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Up 7.7%

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) shot up 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.84 and last traded at $19.10, 117,895 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 71% from the average session volume of 68,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.
Several research firms have weighed in on ULH. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 2.00.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.40% of the company’s stock.
About Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH)
Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.
