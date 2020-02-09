Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Up 7.7%

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) shot up 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.84 and last traded at $19.10, 117,895 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 71% from the average session volume of 68,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.

Several research firms have weighed in on ULH. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 2.00.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $375.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

