US Bancorp DE Boosts Position in iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDC)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDC) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,975 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.12% of iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF worth $16,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

IBDC remained flat at $$26.05 on Friday. 8,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,246. iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.96 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.08.

Get iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.0398 dividend. This is a positive change from iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.