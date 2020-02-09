US Bancorp DE Buys 2,407 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $22,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 77,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.10.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $4.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $315.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,588,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,711. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $127.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $250.09 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $6,396,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 251,146 shares of company stock valued at $77,974,726. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.