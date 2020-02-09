US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,510 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in International Paper were worth $21,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 26.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 992,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,510,000 after purchasing an additional 208,937 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 6.9% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 871,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,431,000 after acquiring an additional 56,477 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in International Paper by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 777,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,823,000 after acquiring an additional 29,647 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in International Paper by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 655,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,419,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in International Paper by 5.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 520,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,773,000 after acquiring an additional 26,266 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,829,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,241. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.00. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.77.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

Several brokerages have commented on IP. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

